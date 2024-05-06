| Proud Of My Brother Sister Of Iaf Soldier Killed In Poonch Mortal Remains Arrive In Mp For Last Rites

“Proud of my brother”: Sister of IAF soldier killed in Poonch; mortal remains arrive in MP for last rites

The IAF soldier's sister, Geeta Pahade, who is a sub-inspector, said she learned about the incident on Saturday night and was proud of her brother.

6 May 2024

File photo of Indian Air Force soldier, Corporal Vikky Pahade who succumbed to injuries sustained in a terror attack on Saturday evening.

Chhindwara: The mortal remains of an Indian Air Force soldier, Corporal Vikky Pahade who succumbed to injuries sustained in a terror attack on Saturday evening, arrived in his hometown in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara for last rites on Monday. Pahade lost his life in the Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir after an Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists on Saturday, May 4.

The IAF soldier’s sister, Geeta Pahade, who is a sub-inspector, said she learned about the incident on Saturday night and was proud of her brother. “I am proud of my brother. I got to know about this (brother’s demise) a day before yesterday. I want justice for my brother,” Pahade added.

Brother-in-law of Pahade, Sanju Gaunekar said, “We came to know about the matter on Saturday evening. We received a message at around 6:30 pm that Pahade suffered a bullet injury and was hospitalised in Udhampur. Later, we were informed at around 7:30 pm that he succumbed to injuries.” “We are proud of him, but it is a tragedy for the family as he was the lone son in the family and had three sisters. His father also passed away earlier,” he added. Pahade had left behind his five-year-old son, wife, mother and sisters.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday mourned Corporal Vikky Pahade. “The CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of (the) Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in (the) Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief,” read a post on the official X handle of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Earlier, on Sunday, security personnel launched a massive manhunt following a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force convoy a day before, in which one personnel was killed. Security forces have laid down nakas and checking is going on in the area.

Additional forces of the Indian Army reached the Jarra Wali Gali (JWG) in Poonch on Saturday late at night.

After the ambush, which went down at Sanai village in the Poonch sector, the injured personnel were rushed to the Command Hospital in Udhampur. Nonetheless, one of the injured airmen succumbed to his injuries.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, the local Rashtriya Rifles unit initiated a cordon and search operations in the vicinity, with support from the Army and police, to track down the perpetrators.

The IAF confirmed the incident through a tweet, stating that the targeted convoy was secured and an investigation was underway.