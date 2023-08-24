Providing all possible help to over 800 stranded commuters: Himachal CM

The Chief Minister said the national highway between Mandi and Kullu has been severely impacted due to heavy landslides near Pandoh and it would take some time to restore it

By IANS Published Date - 02:50 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Shimla: With over 800 commuters stranded owing to the blockage of the Chandigarh-Manali national highway, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday said the government was providing all possible help to them.

They have been struck between Mandi and Kullu towns in the wake of torrential rains and landslides that caused road blockades. Chief Minister Sukhu said that the government was making efforts to restore roads and bring normalcy and until then the district administrations have been directed to make adequate arrangements for their board and lodging at no cost.

The Chief Minister said the national highway between Mandi and Kullu has been severely impacted due to heavy landslides near Pandoh and it would take some time to restore it. The district administration has set up two relief camps along the stretch of Pandoh and Aut in Mandi district offering shelter, food and other essential commodities.

On Wednesday, food packets were distributed to over 800 people in these relief camps whereas an additional 150 individuals were being provided food at the Bajaura relief camp in Kullu. Sukhu said various voluntary organisations, including the Red Cross Society, and local people were also coming forward to distribute food and other essential commodities.

The Chief Minister said the monsoon has wreaked havoc across the state, resulting in huge loss of life and property. He said over 350 people have lost their lives and estimated losses to the state were exceeding Rs 12,000 crore.