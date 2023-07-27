Punjab Police seizes 18 kg heroin from three smugglers

Punjab Police have busted an inter-state drug cartel and seized 17.960 kg heroin with an arrest of three smugglers.

By IANS Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Chandigarh: In a blow to narcotic smuggling networks, Punjab Police have busted an inter-state drug cartel and seized 17.960 kg heroin with an arrest of three smugglers who were transporting it via Srinagar to Amritsar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is on to arrest more suspects involved in the drug cartel, he said.

“Punjab Police is committed to make our state drug-free as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann,” Yadav tweeted.