Rs 38 lakh worth Ganja seized, 3 held in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Representational Image.

Hanamkonda: Task Force officials along with Hasanparthy police have arrested three ganja smugglers and seized 256 kgs of dry ganja worth Rs 38 lakh from them here on Monday. The police have also seized a car and motorcycle used for smuggling the banned stuff. The arrested were Pallapu Raju, son of Venkaiah, P Raju, son of Venkati and Boda Suman of Kamareddy district.

Disclosing the details, Warangal commissioner of police (CP), Tarun Joshi said that the accused, who had been levelling the lands using a tractor in the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB), had been offered ganja instead of cash by one Sattibabu of Allurikota village of Odisha State. “Following this, the accused got 256 kgs of ganja from him and loaded it in a car. They wanted to sell it in Maharashtra. But the police nabbed them when they reached Hasanparthy tank bund as the police already received reliable information about smuggling of the ganja,” the CP said.

