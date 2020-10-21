Purchase farm equipment, Indrakaran to officials

Minister suggested that creation of warehouses, rice mills and dal mills would be beneficial to farmers as the management of the machinery was quite easy

Adilabad: Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy told officials concerned to give paramount importance to buy farm equipment that was useful for the agrarian community and to overcome the shortage of labourers.

He was speaking at an awareness programme over creating infrastructure in agriculture cooperative societies under Atma Nirbhar scheme on Wednesday.

Indrakaran suggested that creation of warehouses, rice mills and dal mills would be beneficial to farmers as the management of the machinery was quite easy. He opined that tractors, weed removing and paddy sapling plantation machines were the need of the hour. He asked the officials to carry out field visits and take required steps.

Telangana State Cooperative Banks Chairman K Ravinder Rao, Managing Director Muralidhar Rao, Collector Sikta Patnaik underlined the need to strengthen the agriculture cooperative societies.

Adilabad Zilla Parishad Chairperson Rathod Janardhan, MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Rathod Bapu Rao, and Vittal Reddy, DCCB Chairman Kamble Namdev and directors of cooperative societies and their chief executive officers were present.

