‘Pushpa: The Rise’ to release in Russia this year-end

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:55 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

The film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, was a huge success in Bollywood and southern States.

Hyderabad: The craze for Indian movies abroad is immeasurable. It has been proved of late especially with South Indian films being released in other countries and being lapped up immediately. Recently, ‘RRR’ was released in Japan and received a positive response, and now ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is all set to be released in Russia in December. The film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, was a huge success in Bollywood and southern States.

The team is very excited to release ‘Pushpa’ in Russia in December, following a fantastic response at the Moscow Film Festival special screening. Arjun would travel to Russia for film promotions as this would be Allu Arjun’s first Russian release.

After winning an excessive number of accolades for the movie, including Grand Marshall of New York’s annual Indian Day Parade, Arjun is understandably ecstatic. ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was chosen by the Moscow International Film Festival for the “Blockbuster hits from around the world” category, and was screened on August 30.

On the work front, Arjun began prepping for the second part of ‘Pushpa’, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The actor, who was recently seen at the ‘Urvasivo Rakshasivo’ success party, promises to live up to the standard set by the movie with the most famous dialogue,”Thaggede le” on stage.