Pushti upsets Sama Chevika to enter finals of U-16 AITA tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: Pushti Ladda toppled top seed Sama Chevika Reddy 6-0, 6-2 to set up summit clash with Rishitha Basi Reddy in the girls final of the AITA C& under-16 tournament at Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Murtuzaguda on Thursday.

Results:

Boys singles (semis): Parth Malik bt Mihir Parcha 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Venkat Rishi Batlanki bt Vishal Vasudev 6-1, 6-4; Girls singles semis: Pushti Ladda bt Sama Chevika Reddy 6-0, 6-2; Rishita Basi Reddy bt Divija Maneni 6-4, 6-0.

Boys doubles final: Mihir Parcha & Venkat Rishi Batlanki bt Naishik Reddy & Anish Jain 6-3, 3-6, 12-10. Girls doubles: Rishita Basi Reddy & Sai Jahnavi bt K Rithika & Nysha Baru 6-2, 6-2

