Putin breaks silence on plane crash that presumably killed Wagner leaders

Putin expressed condolences for those who were aboard the jet, including mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

By PTI Published Date - 10:25 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken his silence on the plane crash that killed top leaders of the Wagner mercenary group.

Putin expressed condolences for those who were aboard the jet, including mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. He made the remarks while speaking with the Russian-installed leader of Ukraine’s partially occupied Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, in a televised interview.

The crash was widely seen as an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged Putin.

