PV Sindhu’s Olympic campaign comes to an end; loses to China’s He Bing Jiao

Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao won against Sindhu in the 16th women single's round in straight sets- 19-21, 14-21

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 03:20 PM

PV Sindhu

Hyderabad: Ace-shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu’s dream for her third medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 shatters as she looses to Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao. This is the first time that Sindhu did not bring home a medal after her two successful Olympic games.

Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao won against Sindhu in the 16th women single’s round in straight sets- 19-21, 14-21.

Sindhu, who is World No. 13, was trailing in the first match to Jiao, who is World No. 9. Though, Sindhu started her first match in the backfoot she soon tied up with the Chinese shuttler making it a tough 19-19, in the first set. However, Jiao sealed the first match to her name and then went on to win the second set wrapping the match.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the World number three ranked duo, also lost in the men’s double quarter finals. Though the duo started off dominating the game against the current World No. 3 Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, they could not seal the match as they lost by 21-13, 14-21, 16-21.