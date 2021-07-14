Qatar re-opens for fully vaccinated international travellers

The new measures also make it easier for the citizens of Qatar to travel in and out of the country, without following the quarantine period on arrival.

Qatar has reopened its borders to international travellers fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines which are approved by its Ministry of Public Health. According to the new precautionary measures set by the peninsular country, travellers need not follow quarantine rules if they fulfill all the requirements against the spread of COVID-19.

The new measures also make it easier for the citizens of Qatar to travel in and out of the country, without following the quarantine period on arrival. All visitors – vaccinated or non-vaccinated – will be required to undertake a RT-PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel.

All the international visitors, citizens and residents – must register and upload required documentation such as a vaccination certificate, valid RT-PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel, and personal details through the ‘Ehteraz’ website (www.ehteraz.gov.qa).

The vaccines which are approved include- Comirnaty by Pfizer BioNTech (mRNA vaccine), Spikevax by ModernaTX, Inc., Vaxzevra, Covishield by Oxford-Astrazeneca, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm. Moreover, at least 14 days must have passed since the completion of the vaccination program.

According to a statement by Qatar Tourism, “Travellers have to apply for the authorization through the ‘Ehteraz’ website (free of charge), at least 12 hours before their planned departure to Qatar. All in-bound travellers are advised to submit their application as soon as they have all their required documentation, to ensure they can board their flights as planned. Airlines are advised to only let passengers board who have a valid travel authorisation for Qatar from the above effective date.”

Additionally, visitor visa rules apply for certain nationalities, however over 80 nationalities can visit Qatar with a free ‘visa on arrival’. Those requiring a visitor visa are advised to first obtain a visitor visa and then apply for their travel authorisation on the ‘Ehteraz’ website. Visitors will require a confirmed hotel booking to visit Qatar.

All travellers are required to download and activate the ‘Ehteraz’ mobile app which requires a domestic Qatari SIM card. A SIM card can be purchased from either Ooredoo or Vodafone on arrival at Hamad International Airport (HIA). Upon activation, visitors will be able to participate in public activities such as visiting malls, restaurants, museums, or using taxis or public transportation.

Travellers can visit the website of the Ministry of Public Health (www.moph.gov.qa) for further information and updates.

