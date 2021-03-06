Qualione Sports League inaugurated at MLRIT

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: Labour Minister, Malla Reddy along with TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy inaugurated Qualione Sports League at MLR Institute of Technology, on Saturday.

On this occasion, Malla Reddy said all the credit goes to Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao for implementing several welfare schemes under TRS government. “We have to ensure that Vani Devi wins with huge majority in Graduates constituency MLC elections,” he said.

Rajashekhar Reddy said that only TRS government has the right to ask vote for graduates in the MLC elections as Telangana has been progressing on all fronts within six years after its formation.

