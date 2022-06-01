R Madhavan turns 52 today; social media flooded with wishes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:23 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: The attractive and super talented South Indian actor R Madhavan turned a year old today (June1). The actor’s fans and friends posted pictures of him and wished him on his 52nd birthday.

Since the 1990s, Madhavan, who is popular as Maddy, has been one of the most popular actors who worked in Tamil, English, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. He started his career with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film ‘Alaipayuthey’, which was later dubbed into Telugu and received international acclaim. The actor became close to Telugu audiences with his first film itself and both the chocolate boy and his film have become instant sensations.

This romantic hero got more popular after ‘Minnale’, which was helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. After that, there was no going back for Madhavan. His roles in Bollywood films like ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ franchise, and ‘Saala Khadoos’ won him accolades and a huge following.

On the work front, the actor has a handful of movies and web series. His upcoming film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will be released in July of this year. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer. Apart from this, he is also working for ‘Dhoka: Round D Corner’, ‘The Railway Men’, and season 2 of the web series ‘Decoupled’.