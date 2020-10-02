Rachakonda CP Bhagwat pays tribute to Mahatma

Remembering the Mahatma and his contribution to the country, Bhagwat said that there was much to learn from his life and noble thoughts

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary here on Friday.

Remembering the Mahatma and his contribution to the country, Bhagwat said that there was much to learn from his life and noble thoughts.

Additional Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu and others were present.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .