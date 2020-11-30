Rachakonda CP takes stock of poll preparedness

He briefed the force on the poll day duties and ensuring an incident free conduction of elections

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Sunday held a meeting with the police personnel deployed for the GHMC polls. He briefed the force on the poll day duties and ensuring an incident free conduction of elections.

Bhagwat along with G Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner and other senior police officers reviewed the arrangements made ahead of the polls.

The Commissioner said a total of 8,000 police personnel would be deployed for the polls and the election campaign has closed on Sunday evening. He urged political parties to strictly follow the Model Code of Conduct during the elections.

He also appealed to the citizens to cast their votes without fear and Dial-100 or WhatsApp to 9490617111 in emergency.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .