Rachakonda police make efforts to rescue person stuck in flood waters

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police along with fire officials are making efforts to save one person who was stuck in flood water at Nagireddypally in Bhongir rural on Tuesday.

Two persons Jeevan Vallapuram of Khammam and Bharath were crossing the flooded main road when they got stuck in the flood water. The police managed to bring out Jeevan safely from the water while efforts were going on to rescue Bharath.

The police appealed to people not to venture into the flooded roads in view of heavy rains.

