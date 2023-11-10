Rachin Ravindra surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record as highest run-Scorer

Ravindra's exceptional batting performance, amassing 565 runs in nine matches with an impressive average of 70, including three centuries and two half-centuries, has captivated cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:39 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: In a remarkable feat at the Men’s 2023 World Cup, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra has not only propelled his team to the fourth spot on the points table but has also etched his name in history by surpassing cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar‘s record as the highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Ravindra’s exceptional batting performance, amassing 565 runs in nine matches with an impressive average of 70, including three centuries and two half-centuries, has captivated cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Pakistani captain Babar Azam follows closely with 474 runs, securing the third spot on the list.

This achievement places him at the forefront of the tournament, leaving a significant mark on the cricketing landscape.

Notably, he is also became the only Kiwi batter to score three WC centuries.