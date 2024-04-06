Hyderabad: Man returns from New Zealand, dies by suicide amidst marital rift

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 09:29 PM

Hyderabad: A man who recently returned from New Zealand died by suicide at his house in Chaitanyapuri allegedly following a rift with his wife on Saturday.

According to the police, E Naresh (33), a resident of Kothapet in Chaitanyapuri, was married to Sirisha in 2020. In March 2023, Naresh had gone to New Zealand where he worked in a company.

A fortnight ago, Naresh returned to India and asked his wife to accompany him to New Zealand. “Sirisha did not agree for it leading to frequent fights between the couple.

On Saturday morning, Naresh who reportedly slipped into depression hanged himself to the ceiling fan and ended his life,” said Chaitanyapuri police. A case is registered and investigation going on.