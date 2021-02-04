Rahane fulfilled his responsibility in Australia: Kohli

Kohli believes that his bonding with Rahane off the field also helps in their on-field relationship.

Chennai: India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said his relationship with Ajinkya Rahane is based on mutual trust and hailed his deputy for fulfilling his responsibility with “flying colours” in Australia.

Only days after Kohli had gone on a paternity leave following the disastrous first Test in Adelaide, Rahane led an injury-ravaged Indian team to a 2-1 series victory. On Wednesday, Rahane had said he was “happy to take the back seat”.

A day later, it was Kohli’s turn to speak on their equation. “Not just Jinks and me, the camaraderie of the whole team is based on trust and all of us are working towards only one goal and that is to see India win.

“I would like to mention, he fulfilled his responsibility in Australia with flying colours, it was amazing to see him lead the team towards victory, which has always been our goal,” Kohli said during a virtual media interaction on the eve of the first Test against England.

Kohli believes that his bonding with Rahane off the field also helps in their on-field relationship.

“Me and Jinks, we have always enjoyed batting with each other. It’s quite evident on the field that we share mutual respect. There is bonding off the field also. We do chat a lot, stay in touch and it’s a relation based on trust.” Rahane’s ability to give sound advice has always been something that the skipper looks forward to in a match situation.

“He is always been someone who has had the capability and capacity to give inputs at different stages, and we do have discussions on the field towards where the game is heading.”

Kohli also said Rishabh Pant will be preferred over the more experienced Wriddhiman Saha in the opening Test “Rishabh Pant will start (in the first Test). He is in good headspace and he has come along very nicely. He is working hard on all aspects of the game,” Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

Pant’s belligerence (89 not out) in the last Test in Brisbane propelled his team to an incredible 2-1 series win over Australia recently, coming days after he nearly saw India home with a fine 97 in the third match in Sydney. And skipper Kohli is highly impressed with Pant’s showings.

“There is good reason what he did in Australia gives all of us hope going ahead.”

