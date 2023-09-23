Rahmath-e-Alam Peace Award 2023 to be presented to Pandit Sagar Tripathi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: The All India Bazm-e-Rahmath-e-Alam committee on the occasion of the Milad un Nabi 2023 will present the ‘Rahmath-e-Alam Peace Award 2023’ to noted peace activist and Urdu poet, Pandit Sagar Tripathi of Mumbai for his efforts to promote communal harmony in the country.

The award is presented every year to individuals who strive to promote communal harmony, universal brotherhood, and integration of traditions and cultures of different religions.

The award will be presented to Pandit Sagar on Thursday at a function at Khaja Mansion Function Hall Masab Tank, said MA Mujeeb, advocate and president of All India Bazm-e-Rahmath-e-Alam committee.

