Rahul Gandhi comments on Ram temple consecration ceremony

Rahul Gandhi also lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma for creating hurdles for his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

By PTI Published Date - 23 January 2024, 03:59 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Kamrup district, Assam, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Domdoma: A day after the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it was a “political programme” of the BJP and dismissed suggestions that it had generated any wave among the people.

Gandhi also lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma for creating hurdles for his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, saying such actions will benefit the yatra and get it publicity.

Nyay Yatra has become the main issue in Assam, Gandhi said at a press conference here.

“The chief minister of the state is one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country. Whenever I move in the state people tell me — that there is massive unemployment, massive corruption, massive price rise, farmers are struggling and no youth can get a job in this state. These are the issues we are raising,” the former Congress chief said.

He said the yatra is about five pillars of justice that will give strength to country–participation, justice for youth, labourers, women, farmers.

The Congress party will put forward its blueprint for the five pillars of justice over the next one month, he said.

Asked about the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and how he would counter the wave it has generated in the country, Gandhi said, “It is nothing like that, that there is a wave. I had said earlier also that this is the BJP’s political programme and Narendra Modi ji did a function and a show there, it’s good, but we have told you, we have clarity about our programme which is about five justices to strengthen the country.”