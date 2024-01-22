Revanth Reddy condemns attacks on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

Congress leaders, including AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Das Munshi and state minister D Sridhar Babu, held a candle light rally against the alleged attacks

By PTI Published Date - 22 January 2024, 10:36 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday condemned the alleged attacks on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in BJP-ruled Assam.

Congress leaders, including AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Das Munshi and state minister D Sridhar Babu, held a candle light rally Monday evening against the alleged attacks.

“I Strongly condemn the orchestrated attacks on @RahulGandhi‘s #BharatJodoNyayYatra in BJP ruled Assam. As a party that fought for the freedom of the country…this will further strengthen our determination to March forward,” Revanth Reddy said on X (formerly twitter).

As part of their protest, Congress leaders and activists took out a candle light march from the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram at Basheerbagh to the Ambedkar’s statue near the Hussain Sagar lake here.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and other leaders also participated in the protest.