Rahul Gandhi criticizes centre for deceptive ‘elite train’ images

Rahul Gandhi expressed on X that railway priorities have neglected poor and middle-class passengers.

By ANI Published Date - 3 March 2024, 03:09 PM

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Central Government on the Railways’ policies and said that the people are being lured by showing the picture of an ‘elite train’ on which the poor cannot even step foot.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that poor and middle-class passengers have been left out of railway priority.

“The people of ‘Hawai Chappal’ dreamed of travelling by plane, Narendra Modi is taking away the ‘Railways of the poor’ from them. Amidst a 10 per cent increase in fare every year, loot in the name of dynamic fare, rising cancellation charges and expensive platform tickets, people are being lured by showing the picture of an ‘elite train’ on which the poor cannot even step foot,” he said.

He also alleged that the government has collected Rs 3,700 crore from senior citizens in the last three years by snatching away the exemptions given to them.

“Poor and middle-class passengers have been left out of railway priority. To increase the number of AC coaches, the number of general coaches is being reduced, in which not only labourers and farmers but also students and employed people travel. The production of AC coaches has also been increased to three times that of normal coaches,” he added.

Further, the Congress leader said that presenting the Railway Budget separately was a conspiracy to hide these exploits.

“Railway policies being made keeping only the rich in mind is a betrayal of 80 per cent of India’s population that depends on railways. Trust in Modi is a ‘guarantee of betrayal’,” he said.