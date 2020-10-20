Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark

The remarks have triggered an outrage with BJP leaders, led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, staging protests against Kamal Nath.

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday disapproved of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark against Minister Imarti Devi, saying it was ‘unfortunate’.

“One cannot treat women with disrespect. Kamalnath ji is from my party. But I don’t like personally that type of language that Kamalnath ji has used. I do not appreciate it .

it is unfortunate”, Gandhi, on a three day visit to Kerala, told reporters here.

Addressing a campaign meeting on Sunday for the November 3 by-election in Gwalior’s Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath has said the Congress candidate was a “simple person” unlike his opponent who was an “item”.

The National Commission for Women has sought an explanation from the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister for his remark.

Chouhan has also written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to condemn Nath’s remarks and remove him from all party posts.

Kamal Nath has expressed regret over his remark and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.