Rahul Gandhi lacks moral right to speak about farmers: Puvvada

Khammam: AICC leader Rahul Gandhi has no right speak about farmers as in the UPA regime nearly 1.58 lakh farmers committed suicide across the nation, alleged Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

In a statement here on Friday the minister has warned the Congress leaders to keep his mouth under control before talking about Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Rahul Gandhi, who moves around pubs, lacks basic knowledge about farmers or farming, Ajay Kumar said and sought to know how Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana would revive the Congress as it was a bankrupt state.

Congress leaders, who had in the past fired bullets at farmers, neither fight for nor think about the welfare of farmers, the minister said and demanded Rahul Gandhi to tender an apology for firing bullets at farmers at Mudigonda in Khammam for seeking land to the landless sometime back. It was a well known fact that during the reign of the past Congress governments, thousands of farmers died due to snakebite and electric shocks due to erratic power supply during midnight hours, he noted.

It was the Congress regime that shot and killed the maize farmers for asking to procure the produce and arrears of the purchased produce. Congress was a synonym for mismanagement of the agriculture sector as the previous governments led by the party failed to address seeds shortage, lack of power supply and farmers’ issue.

Rahul Gandhi should ask the farmers in the State about the welfare measures being implemented by the TRS government. Farmers in Telangana would never forgive the Congress party for causing farmers to shed blood and tears, Ajay Kumar said.

He stated that Telangana has emerged as the rice bowl of the country. The Telangana community would not forgive the Congress party for causing the deaths of 1200 students during the Telangana movement.

