Rahul Gandhi offers ‘Sewa’ at Golden Temple for second day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, for the second straight day, Tuesday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and offered 'Sewa' at the community kitchen, known as Langar.

By ANI Published Date - 02:55 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Amritsar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi performs sewa during a visit to offer prayers at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar Wednesday, Oct 03,2023. (IANS/Twitter: AICC)

On Monday too, Rahul Gandhi offered ‘Sewa’ after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, the most revered Sikh place of worship.

As a part of the services, the Congress leader could be seen washing dishes and other utensils at the Golden Temple. Punjab Congress president Raja Waring had on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi was on his personal, spiritual visit.

“Rahul Gandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let’s respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit and meet him the next time,” the Punjab Congress president posted on X.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that the former Congress president was on a personal spiritual visit to the Golden Temple. “Congress MP @RahulGandhi is on a personal spiritual visit. He paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib #GoldenTemple Amritsar. The country has been going through a very tumultuous period. The kind of violence that happened in the BJP-ruled state, #Manipur has stunned the entire world. Communal clashes also took place in Haryana, another BJP-ruled state. The Congress Party always wishes for a better future for the country. Therefore, apart from making other efforts, it also seeks the kindness of God” he posted on X.

The visit to Punjab is also seen as an outreach ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls. The Congress party had lost power to Aam Aadmi Party in 2022.