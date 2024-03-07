| Rahul Gandhi Promises 30 Lakh Govt Jobs If Congress Comes To Power

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi also assured that a law would be enacted to curb government recruitment examination question paper leaks

By PTI Published Date - 7 March 2024, 03:43 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X.

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said 30 lakh vacant government posts will be filled and youths provided apprenticeships, if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he also assured that a law would be enacted to curb government recruitment examination question paper leaks.

The former Congress chief also promised a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops to farmers, social security for gig workers and a Rs 5,000 crore fund for startups.