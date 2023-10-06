Rahul Gandhi’s claim about wage revision of railway coolies fraudulent, misleading: BJP

By PTI Updated On - 08:34 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of posting “fraudulent and misleading” claim on social media in his bid to take credit for a hike in the wages of railway coolies.

The BJP’s reaction came after Gandhi shared a media report on X on the hike in the wages of coolies and wrote, “It is good to see that the Indian Railways and the government have listened to the voice of my coolie brothers.” Gandhi also shared his photographs with coolies clicked during his visit to Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi

Reacting to the Congress leader’s post, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya wrote on the microblogging site, “Indian Railways and the government listen to coolie brothers every two years. Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, which is meant to seek credit, is fraudulent and misleading.” Sharing on X, formerly Twitter, a copy of the Northern Railway’s recent order on the revision of porterage rates, the BJP leader said there is a process for wage revision of coolies and it is followed every year.

“The order gives dates, when wage revision exercise was done in different divisions of Northern Railway. Out of the total 5 divisions, 4 divisions had done this wage revision even before Rahul Gandhi visited Anand Vihar station on September 21,” Malviya said.

“Official order, attached with this post, exposes Rahul Gandhi’s propaganda,” he charged.

In a reply to Gandhi on X, the Northern Railway also sought to dismiss the Congress leader’s claim.

“The rates revision of the Porterage Charges of Railway Sahayaks is a periodical exercise which Northern Railway does from time to time. 4 out of 5 divisions of NR had already done the revisions of charges prior to the visit and revision of Delhi Division was already in process,” the Northern Railway said.