Rahul thanks Railways for revising porter rates

The rates for carrying luggage by the porters at the railway stations have been revised after a gap of seven years.

By IANS Published Date - 04:24 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday thanked the railways for increasing wages of the porters across the country.

“It is good to see that the Indian Railways and the government have listened to the voice of my coolie brothers,” he said in a post on X.

His remarks came after the Northern Railways in an order dated September 26 decided to revise the rates for the porters at several stations across its zones.

As per the revised rates, the people have to pay Rs 140 instead of Rs 100 for 40 kg per trip for 20 minutes at A list stations while at the B list stations, the people need to pay Rs 100 for upto 40 kg luggage for 20 minutes, which is an increase of Rs 30 from the existing Rs 70.

The rates for carrying luggage by the porters at the railway stations have been revised after a gap of seven years.

A ministry official said that several zones have revised the rates for the porters at the railway stations across the country.

Rahul Gandhi had visited Anand Vihar railway station on September 21 and also donned their red shirt.

While interacting with the porters at the railway station, he listened to their problems. Later, he shared the video in which the porters could be seen demanding wage revision, insurance and pensions.