| Rahul In Dilemma On Whether To Retain Wayanad Or Rae Bareli Seat

Rahul ‘in dilemma’ on whether to retain Wayanad or Rae Bareli seat

Says whatever decision he takes, both constituencies will be happy with it

By PTI Published Date - 12 June 2024, 01:55 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during a roadshow amid his first visit to Kerala after the Lok Sabha election results, in Wayanad district on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Malappuram (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who won from Wayand and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections, said on Wednesday he was in a dilemma as to which constituency he should relinquish.

Gandhi, however, said whatever decision he takes, both constituencies will be happy with it.

He thanked the people of Wayanad for electing him for a second term in Lok Sabha and said, “I look forward to seeing you soon.”

“I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or of Rae Bareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision,” the Congress leader said while speaking at a public meeting here.

It is his first appearance in the State after winning the Wayanad LS seat by a huge margin for the second consecutive time.

Gandhi took a dig at Narendra Modi by saying he does not receive any directions from God on what has to be done the way the PM does.

Mocking at Modi, the Congress leader said God directs the PM to hand over the country’s major airports and power plants to Adani.

“But, I am a human being. My God are the poor people of the country. So, for me it is easy. I just talk to the people and they tell me what to do,” Gandhi said.

During his speech, he also said the fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was for protecting the Constitution of India and in that fight, hatred has been defeated by love and affection, arrogance by humility.

Gandhi also said PM Modi will now have to change his attitude because the people of India have sent him a clear message.

The Congress leader called the government formed at the Centre as a “crippled one”.