Rahul to lead Hyderabad junior team in Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Chukka Rahul Reddy will lead Hyderabad junior side in the 42nd edition of Shri Rajiv Gandhi Junior National Cricket Championship organised by Cricket Federation of Tamil Nadu between July 29 and August 5 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

A 14 members team is announced for the upcoming championship in which P Manikanta and Abhinav Kumar were the other vice-captains.

Hyderabad Jr squad: C Rahul Reddy (C), P Manikanta (VC & WK ), Abhinav Kumar (VC), G Sravan, B Jashwanth, G Vasanth, Shaik Ameer, Hrishikesh Goud, Adarsh Deshmukh, Bharath Kumar, C Mayank, Nomaan Mirza, S Akash, Ambarish B; Sandeep Mishra (Coach).