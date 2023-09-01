Rain threat looms over India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup match on Saturday

The weather forecast suggests dynamic atmospheric conditions with a likelihood of thunderstorms during the day, followed by rain and thunder during the night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:09 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: The much anticipated India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup match is scheduled on Saturday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, a 30-minute drive from Sri Lanka’s Kandy. However, the looming concern for the much-anticipated face-off is the unpredictable weather in Kaandy.

According to the reports, the weather forecast suggests dynamic atmospheric conditions with a likelihood of thunderstorms during the day, followed by rain and thunder during the night. The latest weather outlook for the day of the match indicates heavy thunderstorms— 90 per cent of rain and thundershower— in Kandy. The likelihood of rain during the night remains at 70 per cent.

Despite the rain threat, tickets for the match were sold out within minutes of the announcement by the organisers, and fans are expected to turn up in numbers. Meanwhile, cricket aficionados are bracing themselves for the momentous showdown, hoping for a rain-free spectacle.

A total of 13 matches will be played in the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting this year’s Asia Cup. The Group A teams of Asia Cup 2023 include India, Pakistan, Nepal while Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

The India and Pakistan match will be the opening Asia Cup match for the men in blue, while as it is the second match for Group A team Pakistan. Both teams can face each other three times in the tournament if both teams make the final on September 17.

