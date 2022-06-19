Rajamouli launches trailer of Anya’s Tutorial

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 06:07 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Hyderabad: The Baahubali director launched the trailer of Anya’s Tutorial, which features Regina Cassandra and Nivedhithaa Satish in the lead roles. The cyber horror series will be streamed on aha on July 1. The series teaser, launched by Prabhas, has already ignited the curiosity of Telugu audiences.

“I’m terrified to watch horror films alone, so I make sure to sit with my wife while watching horror films,” said SS Rajamouli, who attended the event, said. “Coming to Anya’s Tutorial, I’m sure Arka Media always tries to deliver the best, and I’d sure watch it on July 1.”

Nivedhithaa Satish, who plays Lavanya in the film, said, “My mother tongue is Telugu, and I feel like I’m returning to my roots through this series. It’s like a dream come true to have our teaser introduced by such a large production firm as Arka Media. I’m really glad for this opportunity.”

Anya’s Tutorial revolves around two sisters; Lavanya (Nivedhithaa Satish) tries to build her career as a social influencer, while her elder sister, Madhu (Regina Cassandra) dislikes her profession. But one day, everything changes between them when Anya goes on live with her tutorials, scaring the cyber world like never before.