Tête-à-tête with Sameer Malla on ‘The Birthday Boy’ and more

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 23 July 2024, 03:30 PM

Actor Sameer Malla

Hyderebad: Currently enjoying the great response for his latest film ‘The Birthday Boy’, actor Sameer Malla shares about his experience of working on the film and his plans for his future projects.

Known for his roles in ‘Kirrak Party’, ‘Anya’s tutorial’, ‘Righto-Lefto’, among others, Sameer has always loved acting and took part in many school activities.

Introduced to Tollywood as ‘John’ in ‘Kirrak Party,’ the actor has finished a two-year acting program at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City.

In ‘The Birthday Boy’ Sameer plays an impactful role of a caretaker. Talking about his character ‘Praveen’ and what drew him towards it, he says the element of reality captivated him as it was based on a true story from director Whisky’s life.

“Since my character serves as the audience’s perspective within the film, I grabbed the opportunity to play the significant role which embodies the viewers’ viewpoint,” he adds.

On his experience of working with the director and co-stars, Sameer was all praise for Whisky’s humility, dedication, and disciplined approach towards film-making and said that working with his co-star Ravikrishna, was particularly rewarding as their chemistry added to the overall quality of the film.

When asked about the most challenging scenes, he said it was the film’s climax, as it required nuanced and subtle performances to convey the shock experienced by the characters. Despite the difficulty, Sameer found the experience worthwhile, allowing him to showcase his acting prowess.

“As an NRI, I have a fair understanding of what life of Indians living abroad is like. That experience has helped me ease into my character,” he said on being asked about how he prepared for his role.

He says that the positive response for the film is very pleasing, especially as it has been garnering stellar reviews from the theatre-goers. On the takeaways from the film for the audience, Sameer hopes that the film helps them understand the consequences of extreme behavior.

Calling his character in The Birthday Boy “mature” and “versatile”, Sameer feels that he has come a long way as an actor when compared to his past roles which were more bubbly and youthful.

Sameer extends his gratitude to the audience for their love and support and urges those who haven’t seen the film to give it a watch.

“I am driven by my passion for acting and storytelling and I aspire to explore diverse genres and characters in future,” he says before signing off.

The actor will next be seen in a small but impactful role in Sai Dharam Tej‘s next, which is being produced by Primeshow Entertainments and directed by Rohith KP.