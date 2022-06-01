Rajanna Sircilla: Ghambiraopet sarpanch quits BJP

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:20 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Rajanna Sircilla: Ghambiraopet major gram panchayat sarpanch and BJP district vice-president, Katakam Sridhar Panthulu on Wednesday resigned from the BJP party due to personal reasons. Besides party primary membership, he also resigned to vice-president post. Sridhar Panthulu sent his resignation letter to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and district president Pratapa Ramakrishna. He also resigned as DISHA committee member and sent a letter to the district collector Anurag Jayanthi.

Sridhar Panthu is the son of senior politician and former MLA Katakam Mruthunjayam, who is also continuing in the BJP party. In a press note, Sridhar Panthulu informed to announce his future course of action very soon. On the other hand, the BJP suspended Sridhar Panthulu accusing him of indulging in anti-party activities.