Rajasthan CM Gehlot to launch Indira Gandhi smart phone scheme today

Rs 6,800 will be deposited in the e-wallet through DBT for smartphones and SIMs to the beneficiaries.

By IANS Published Date - 12:25 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will launch the Indira Gandhi Smart Phone Scheme in Rajasthan under which free mobile phones will be given to 40 lakh women and girls registered under the Chiranjeevi Scheme.

On this occasion, the CM will distribute smartphones with Internet connections and SIMcards. In the first phase of the scheme, 40 lakh women beneficiaries will be distributed the smartphones and SIM with data connectivity through telecom service providers authorized by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Beneficiaries will be able to choose the smartphone of their choice in the camps. For this, Rs 6,800 will be deposited in the e-wallet through DBT for smartphones and SIMs to the beneficiaries.

In the first phase, the girl students studying in Class 9 to 12 in government schools, girl students studying in higher educational institutions and women receiving widow/single women pension as well as female heads of families registered with NREGA scheme in the year 2022-23 will get mobile phones.

This scheme is a unique initiative of the state government to empower girl students, widows and single women, said officials adding, “This will increase awareness among the women of the state and they will be able to participate more in the prosperity and progress of their families. With the help of smartphones, the girl students studying in far-flung areas will be able to stay in constant contact with their families and also study online.”