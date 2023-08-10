Rajasthan: Forest guard, woman die by suicide in Bhilwara

By PTI Published Date - 12:32 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Jaipur: A forest guard and a woman he was in a relationship with allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a dam in Rajasthan‘s Bhilwara district, police said on Thursday.

They were missing since Tuesday afternoon and their bodies were found tied with a piece of cloth in the Mandol dam on Wednesday evening, they added.

Bijoliya police station SHO Ugma Ram said the two were in touch for the last couple of years, adding primary information revealed that they were in a relationship.

“Naresh and Nirmala met on Tuesday and went missing. Their phones were switched off. Naresh’s father registered a missing person report at the Mandalgarh police station on Tuesday. Meanwhile, two bodies were recovered from Mandol dam in Bijoliya,” he said.

The SHO further said that Naresh was posted in the Shyampura forest check post in Mandalgarh, while the woman had been living in Bijoliya town with her husband Ambalal. Ambalal was in Madhya Pradesh since last Saturday and was informed by the police about the incident on Wednesday.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem examinations on Thursday.

Naresh had two minor sons.