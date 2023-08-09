Hyderabad: Woman dies by suicide over son’s failure in CA Exam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:33 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: Depressed allegedly after her son failed to clear the ICAI CA Foundation Exam, a woman died by suicide at her house in Jeedimetla on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman Pushpa Jyothi (41), a housewife stayed at Gajula Ramaram in Jeedimetla along with her family. Her son had appeared for the ICAI CA foundation exam and failed to clear it.

“The family members told us that after the results were announced Jyothi slipped into depression and committing suicide by hanging herself in her bedroom,” said Jeedimetla police.

The police are investigating.