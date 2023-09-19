Rajasthan HC disposes of appeal filed 34 years ago by VC Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rajasthan High Court has disposed of an appeal filed 34 years ago in a case of culpable homicide through then practising lawyer Jagdeep Dhankhar who is now the Vice President of India

By PTI Published Date - 07:07 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has disposed of an appeal filed 34 years ago in a case of culpable homicide through then practising lawyer Jagdeep Dhankhar who is now the Vice President of India.

A single bench of Justice Mahendra Goyal reduced the punishment of the convict, Gurudayal Singh, in the 1989 case.

An additional district judge in Alwar had sentenced Gurudayal to four years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for culpable homicide in 1989. Gurudayal had stabbed Rajendra Singh who later succumbed to injuries, and the Alwar court tried the accused on murder charges.

Later, Gurudayal had filed an appeal in the high court against the trial court’s order through the then lawyer Jadgeep Dhankhar and the high court suspended his sentence after he spent two months in jail and was out on bail, counsel of the appellant Bhavna Choudhary said.

She said that the high court was informed that the incident was 34 years old and the appellant was now 83 years old. In such a situation, his punishment should be reduced to the punishment already served, she requested.

Choudhary said that Justice Goyal upheld the appeal and disposed of the matter on August 31, 2023. The order copy was made available on Monday.

The counsel of the appellant said that the high court reduced the punishment awarded to the accused to the jail term he had already undergone.

However, the appellant shall deposit the fine within a period of two months failing which he shall serve the default sentence and the trial court shall proceed in accordance with the law, as per the court order.

On March 6, 1988, an FIR was registered at Kishangarh Bass police station in Alwar district in the case.

