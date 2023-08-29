Rajasthan minister likens Kota coaching centres to ‘mafia’

Kota coaching centres in Rajasthan have come under major attack from the state ministers with one of them calling the institutes a synonym for "mafia"

By IANS Published Date - 10:40 AM, Tue - 29 August 23

Jaipur: In the wake of 23 suicides reported since the beginning of 2023, the Kota coaching centres in Rajasthan have come under major attack from the state ministers with one of them calling the institutes a synonym for “mafia”.

Likening the institutes with “mafia”, minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, “I agree that the coaching managers have money power but they cannot threaten students on that basis…I would want to make the parents realise that their children are not succeeding because of coaching but because they are brilliant…This(coaching institutes) demoralise the students…Strict action needs to be taken against this coaching mafia…SP and Collector should act as directed by the Chief Minister…” He warned the institutes to mend their ways and not to torture children on the basis of money or brace themselves to face the music.

Water Supply Minister Mahesh Jaishi said that coaching centres should be closed across the country. The Centre should take measures and strengthen the education in schools so that girl students do not have to go to coaching.

Stating that excessive use of mobile phones leads to depression among the students, Govind Ram Meghwal advised them against its usage.

“Students should keep themselves away from bad company and avoid over-usage of mobile phones.Earlier, the children used to be close to their families and discuss their challenges to seek solutions. However, due to the overexposure to mobile phones, students are becoming prone to depression,” he added.