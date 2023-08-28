Two students end life in Kota within 5 hours



09:16 AM, Mon - 28 August 23

Jaipur: Two students committed suicide in Kota within a period of five hours on the same day after reportedly getting low marks in tests.

ASP Bhagwat Singh Hingad said that at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aavishkar Sambhaji Kasle (16), a resident of Latur (Maharashtra), committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a coaching institute in Kota.

Kasle had been residing in the city’s Talwandi area since the past three years and he was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

He came to the coaching centre earlier in the day to appear for the test.

In the second incident, 18-year-old Adarsh from Bihar, was found hanging in his room at around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Adarsh had been living in Kota’s Kunhadi area since the past four months with this brother and sister and was also preparing for NEET.

The ASP said that after giving the test on Sunday, Adarsh ​​came home and went straight to his room.

At around 7 p.m. when his sister came to call him for food, he did not respond.

Soon, the sister was joined by their other brother and they continued to knock on the door for a while. When they broke open the door, they found Adarsh hanging.

He was rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved.

According to the police, initial investigation has revealed that Adarsh ​​was continuously getting low numbers in the tests of the coaching institute.

Out of 700, he was able to achieve only 250 marks.

The ASP said no suicide note had been found and his room will be throughly checked.

On August 12, Kota Collector O.P. Bunkar had issued a guideline, giving strict instructions to coaching operators and centres that tests should not be conducted on Sundays.

Despite this, the two tragic incidents occurred after tests on a Sunday.

As a result, Bunkar issued fresh orders on Sunday night, under which no coaching institute will be allowed to conduct tests for students for two months.

The education city had already four suicides in this month alone.

The victims were identified as Valmiki Prasad Jangid (18), a resident of Bihar; Manish Prajapati (17) from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh; Bhargav Mishra (17), from Motihari, Bihar; and Manjot Chhabra (18), from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district.