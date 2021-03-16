Rajasthan Royals gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on marriage

Bumrah tied the knot on Monday after which a number of cricketers wished him on social media.

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in a cheeky manner on his wedding to television presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

Bumrah tied the knot on Monday after which a number of cricketers wished him on social media. RR hilariously suggested that the newlywed couple go on a honeymoon to the Maldives in April-May, which is when the 2021 IPL is scheduled to take place.

“Congratulations, guys! We hear Maldives is great in April-May,” said RR in their tweet.

Congratulations, guys! 🎉 We hear Maldives is great in April – May 😬 https://t.co/K3cBgz6cBS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 15, 2021

The IPL is scheduled to start on April 9, with the final to be held on May 30.

Bumrah on Monday tweeted the pictures of his wedding and wrote a Kahlil Gibran — a Lebanese American writer — quote on his timeline: “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”

Bumrah added on his timeline, “Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.”

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

Said an acquaintance of Bumrah: “The wedding was attended by about 50, mostly family and relatives of the boy and girl, and was held at a resort here.”