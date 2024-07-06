Rajasthan’s class 10 student dies of heart attack

16-year-old Yatendra Upadhyay suffered a heart attack at school. He was undergoing treatment for a heart ailment.

By PTI Published Date - 6 July 2024, 05:30 PM

Jaipur: A Class 10 student with a heart ailment fell unconscious at a school in Rajasthan’s Dausa district and died on Saturday, a day after his birthday, police said.

Doctors suspect that 16-year-old Yatendra Upadhyay suffered a heart attack, but the exact cause of death can only be ascertained after a postmortem, for which the boy’s family members have not consented, according to SHO Bandikui police station Prem Chand.

The administration of the private school took Upadhyay to the Bandikui sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. “The school’s staff had brought the boy to the hospital. There was no heartbeat when he was brought. We performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but in vain,” said Pawan Jarwal, the doctor on duty at the hospital.

“His family members said he had a heart ailment. They have not consented to a postmortem and this was conveyed to police,” he added.

Upadhyay was undergoing treatment for a heart ailment, the SHO said, and added that he celebrated his birthday on July 5. Police said the boy’s family members have told them that they would perform his last rites in their native village in Alwar.