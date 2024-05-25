Cop saves woman by performing CPR in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 02:08 PM

Gaddamidi Srinivas

Rajanna-Sircilla: Swift action of a police constable saved the life of a woman in Sircilla on Friday. Cop Gaddamidi Srinivas working with Thangallapalli police station saved the woman by performing CPR.

A resident of Gandhinagar, Sircilla town, Chilagani Anuhya collapsed in her residence after knowing about the death of her father Shankar in the evening.

Srinivas, who was present at the spot, rushed inside the house after hearing the alarm raised by the family members. Without wasting time, Srinivas performed CPR and immediately shifted her to nearby hospital on his vehicle.

She is undergoing treatment in Tharakarama hospital. Superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan appreciated Srinivas.