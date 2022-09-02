Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games 2022 concludes in rural Rajasthan

Published Date - 01:55 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

The closing ceremony was presided over by District Collector Saurabh Swamy and Congress leader Lila Indira Devi Meena in Pratapgarht.

Jaipur: Women’s kabaddi match, which saw participants from 15 years to 50 years, marked the end of the village -level Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games 2022 in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh.

Hundreds of spectators were present to see all the officers, employees and sports of Gram Panchayat Semalia.

Presentations were also given by school students in the programme. The tribal traditional dance Dagdhi was performed by the local women and girls, in which the district head Indira Devi Meena also participated. The winning teams in cricket and volleyball were honoured by presenting citations and mementos by the guests.

Addressing the function, the District Collector called upon all the players to play with sportsmanship and make sports an integral part of their lives. He motivated them to participate in district level and state level competitions with constant practice.

The main attraction of the programme was the tribal traditional Gair dance, in which teams of Village Kalyanpura, Surajpura and Khora Pada performed. As an encouragement and acknowledgement to the performing artistes, District Collector Saurabh Swamy joined them in dancing.