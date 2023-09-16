Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar to hoist national flag at new Parliament building on Sunday

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Dhankhar will hoist the flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will grace the occasion.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:01 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will hoist the national flag at the new Parliament building on Sunday.

The flag hoisting ceremony will take place a day before the five-day Parliament session beginning Monday which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghawal and V Muraleedharan, and leaders of various parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will be present on the occasion.