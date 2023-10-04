Ram Charan poses with MS Dhoni, calls him ‘India’s Pride’

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared the picture which he captioned, "Soo Happy to meet India's pride."

By ANI Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Mumbai: ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan on Wednesday dropped a picture with former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and called him “India’s pride”.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared the picture which he captioned, “Soo Happy to meet India’s pride.”

In the picture, Dhoni could be seen in his new long hair look and donning a blue t-shirt paired with beige pants, whereas Charan wore an olive green shirt paired with matching pants. Soon after the ‘RRR’ actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“#Happy to see u both on one frame,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Both are the Kings of their respective Fields.” On Wednesday, Charan offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

He will be next seen in director Shankar’s upcoming action film ‘Game Changer’ opposite Kiara Advani. ‘Game Changer’ will be released in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The official release date of ‘Game Changer’ is still awaited. Talking about MS Dhoni, a talismanic wicket-keeper batsman, who went by the nickname ‘Captain Cool’ while turning out in national colours, Dhoni led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. Of these, he won 178, lost 120, and tied six while 15 ended in no result. His win percentage as a captain is 53.61. These numbers, combined with the trophies he has won, make him India’s most successful captain ever.

In these 332 matches, he scored 11,207 runs in 330 innings at an average of 46.89 and a strike rate of over 76. He scored 11 centuries and 71 fifties as a captain, with the best score of 224. Suffice it to say, the burden of captaincy did not affect MS at all.

His success at the international level spilled over to franchise cricket as well. He represented and led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni won five IPL titles with CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also won two Champions League T20 titles with CSK in 2010 and 2014.

Despite the immense responsibility as a captain, Dhoni’s batting was not affected a bit while playing for his franchises as well.

In 250 IPL matches, he has scored 5,082 runs at an average of 38.79 and a strike rate of 135.92. He has scored 24 half-centuries, with the best score of 84*. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer in IPL history.