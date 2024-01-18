Ram Mandir Consecration: Half-day holiday declared for all Central govt offices on Jan 22

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the decision of government offices being closed for half-a-day on January 22 on the occasion of Ram Mandir consecration has been taken in view of "overwhelming sentiments".

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 January 2024, 05:33 PM

Hyderabad: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday announced that all Central government offices will be closed for half-a-day on January 22 on the occasion of Ram Mandir consecration. The Minister told news agency PTI, that the decision has been taken in view of “overwhelming sentiments”.

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India . TO enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central governement offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024,” the official ordered issued by the Centre read.