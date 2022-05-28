Ram Miriyala, Mangli to mesmerise audience at ‘Matti Kosam Manam’ concert

Published Date - 03:33 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge (GIC), along with Sadhguru’s Save Soil Movement, is hosting a live music concert titled ‘Matti Kosam Manam’ in the city on Saturday to spread awareness regarding the significance of saving soil.

Several celebrity singers such as Ram Miriyala, Mangli, Ramya Behara, Sahithi Chaganti, Saandip, and Srilalitha Bhamidipati are all geared up to mesmerise the audience with their extraordinary musical skills and be the voice for soil at the same time.

GIC founder Joginipally Santosh Kumar, who will be the gracing the event, said: “Just as there is a strong connection between soil and saplings, a similar relationship exists between Save Soil Movement and the Green India Challenge.”

The event, taking place at Rock Heights in Shilparamam, will begin at 6:00 pm.