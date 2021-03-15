Ramagundam CP warns land grabbers of stern action

Land mafia, which is rampant in Sultanabad, Peddapalli, Godavarikhani, NTPC, Mancherial, CCC Naspur and Bellampalli, was occupying land of poor and assigned lands by creating fake documents.

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana on Monday warned the land mafia that the police would slap the PD Act against them if they didn’t stop their activities.

Land mafia, which is rampant in Sultanabad, Peddapalli, Godavarikhani, NTPC, Mancherial, CCC Naspur and Bellampalli, was occupying land of poor and assigned lands by creating fake documents.

They have prepared the list along with the members of the land mafia, CP informed that they are going to enact PD Act against land grabbers very soon.

Commissioner conducted counseling to rowdy sheeters at commissionerate office Godavarikhani on Monday. Interacting with each and every person, CP enquired about their details including personal details.

Speaking on the occasion, he warned to enact PD Act against rowdy sheeters who were involved in illegal activities. History sheeters have been continued on 386 rowdy sheeters in commissionerate limits. While there are 184 rowdy sheeters in Peddapalli, Mancheiral has 202.

Rowdy sheeters can enjoy all privileges on par with other common people. However, a continuous vigilance would be continued on the movements of sheeters, he informed and warned to take legal action if anybody tries to create trouble in the society, involved in land settlements, harass women and other criminal activities.

There was no question of tolerating if anybody tries to create a law and order problem, he made it clear. Special teams have been formed to monitor the movements of sheeters, he informed and asked rowdy sheeters, who did not attend the counseling, to attend before concerned police officers within three days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .