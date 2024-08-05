Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA conducts spot inspection with 2 accused

Inspection carried out amid heavy police presence outside cafe, barricades erected in surrounding area

By PTI Published Date - 5 August 2024, 01:45 PM

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday brought two accused arrested in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast to the spot for inspection as part of its investigation into the incident that occurred on March 1, police sources said.

During the course of its investigation into the Cafe blast, the NIA has conducted extensive searches at more than 29 locations across the country.

“A team of NIA probing the Rameshwaram Cafe blast came here this morning at the Cafe for spot inspection along with two of the accused as part of their internal investigation into the case,” a police source said.

The inspection was carried out amid heavy police presence deployed outside the Cafe and barricades were also erected in the surrounding area.

According to officials, the NIA, which took over the case on March 3, had on April 12 arrested two key accused — mastermind Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib (the perpetrator of the attack) — from their hideout in Kolkata, where they were staying under assumed identities.

The duo, along with co-accused Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Khalsa in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru, have already been arrested by the NIA.

The NIA has so far arrested five people in connection with the bomb blast at the Cafe in Brookfield area of the city in which as many as 10 people were injured on March 1.